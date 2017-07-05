Asheville police make arrest in 1989 double homicide

Asheville police said they have charged a man in a 1989 double homicide.

Police said Wednesday that Eric Robert Begley, a.k.a. “Deuce,” had been charged with two counts of first degree murder in the deaths of 75-year-old Allene and 79-year-old Cleve McMahan.

Police said the McMahans were killed in their home on Rockhill Place on December 11, 1989.

Begley, 42, is in custody in Indiana and Asheville police are working to have him extradited to North Carolina.

Police said cold case investigators Detective Kevin Taylor and Detective Steve Coon made a break in the case after a recent interview. They do not believe Begley acted alone and the investigation continues.

Sgt. Charles Wells of the Asheville Police Department shared more details about Bergley with FOX during an interview on Wednesday.

"Mr. Begley actually did 20 years, I believe, in Indiana for charges that occurred out there," Wells explained. "He recently got out of jail and was re-arrested for a minor drug charge and requested to speak to us, so we went up to interview him while he was in Indiana."

Begley was only 14-years-old in 1989 when the homicide occurred, and Wells said police know he didn't act alone.

"We believe other people are involved, that's the open part of the investigation," said Wells. "We're asking anyone that may be familiar with the case that may have information to identify others involved."

Anyone with any information about the crime is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.

