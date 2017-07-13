Greenville police: Still no sign of man who disappeared in June

The Greenville Police Department and an Upstate family are working to find a missing man who has been missing since June.

Officers said 39-year-old Michael Bowser was reported missing after his family reported having no contact with him since June 19.

The following day, investigators said his phone was turned off.

His mother, fiancee and close friend have not seen or heard from him since.

Bowser's mother Deborah Harrington said Bowser is from Pickens County, but was last seen in Greenville. She says her son was staying in Pickens with her and she had dropped him off in Greenville on June 16. He'd told her he had plans to meet up with a friend.

Harrington said she's been in contact with that friend, who says he hasn't heard from Bowser in months.

Harrington said Bowser's fiancee spoke to him on the phone on June 20, but that he never called to say goodnight that evening, and hasn't communicated with the family since.

The mom says her faith is keeping her strong. Harrington believes her son is out there, and hopes that anyone with information will speak up.

Police asked the media on October 13 to once again share Bowser's photo and details about his disappearance in hopes of generating new leads.

Anyone with information on Bowser's whereabouts is asked to contact the Greenville Police Department.

