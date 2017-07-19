Man says lost service dog found hit by car in Liberty, will need surgery

An Upstate man has been reunited with his beloved service dog, Angel, who had been missing since July 5.

On Friday, Adam Wooley said his 11-year-old female German Sheperd mix had been found. Unfortunately, however, Angel had been hit by a car in Liberty, SC.

Wooley said Angel is currently at the Easley Animal Hospital doing okay, but will need surgery. Still, he says he's thankful she's been found.

Angel was missing out of the Easley area in Pickens County. She is Woolley's service dog, helping him manage PTSD.

