Man says lost service dog found hit by car in Liberty, will need - FOX Carolina 21

Man says lost service dog found hit by car in Liberty, will need surgery

Posted: Updated:
Angel (Source: Adam Woolley) Angel (Source: Adam Woolley)
Upstate man searching for missing service dog. (Source: Adam Woolley) Upstate man searching for missing service dog. (Source: Adam Woolley)
EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

An Upstate man has been reunited with his beloved service dog, Angel, who had been missing since July 5.

On Friday, Adam Wooley said his 11-year-old female German Sheperd mix had been found. Unfortunately, however, Angel had been hit by a car in Liberty, SC. 

Wooley said Angel is currently at the Easley Animal Hospital doing okay, but will need surgery. Still, he says he's thankful she's been found.

Angel was missing out of the Easley area in Pickens County. She is Woolley's service dog, helping him manage PTSD. 

MORE NEWSSen. John McCain diagnosed with brain tumor

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.