Are your eclipse glasses safe? Here's how to check.

It’s been about 40 years since Dan Pappas last saw a solar eclipse. He's gearing up for the next one expected to cross over the Upstate in just one month.

"We're really excited! We talked to our kids about it,” said Pappas. “We talk to our friends and neighbors."

He'll need special viewing glasses to do so. It's why he stopped by the Greenville Health System's Eye Institute in Spartanburg to pick up some for his family.

Grant Brown, the senior optician with the institute says people need to properly protect their eyes when viewing the eclipse.

"These filters filter out 99.9999 percent of the light,” said Brown. “That's why NASA approves these."

NASA approved the following brands for eclipse glasses and handheld viewers that meet the ISO 12312-2 international safety standard:

American Paper Optics (Eclipser) / EclipseGlasses.com / 3dglassesonline.com

APM Telescopes (Sunfilter Glasses)*

Baader Planetarium (AstroSolar Silver/Gold Film)* [see note 1]

Celestron (EclipSmart Glasses & Viewers)

DayStar (Solar Glasses)

Explore Scientific (Solar Eclipse Sun Catcher Glasses)

Halo Solar Eclipse Spectacles

Jaxy Optical Instrument Co., Ltd.* [see note 2]

Lunt Solar Systems (SUNsafe SUNglasses) [see their unique kid-size eclipse glasses]

Meade Instruments (EclipseView Glasses & Viewers)

Rainbow Symphony (Eclipse Shades)

Seymour Solar (Helios Glasses)

Solar Eclipse International / Cangnan County Qiwei Craft Co.*

Thousand Oaks Optical (Silver-Black Polymer & SolarLite)

TSE 17 / 110th.de (Solar Filter Foil)*

However, if you go online you'll find that there are more than just those to choose from.

So, how do you know which ones are safe?

Brown says staring at the sun can be dangerous for your health.

"It can literally burn, scar, or destroy your retina,” said Brown.

According to Brown, there are three things that need to be on alternative brand glasses to truly protect your eyes:

The International Organization for Standardization or "ISO"

The European Commissions’ mark of approval or "CE"

These numbers: 12312-2

If they have those indicators, you're all set to view the solar eclipse.

