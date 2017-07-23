Deputies: Teens arrested in connection with Iva armed robbery - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Teens arrested in connection with Iva armed robbery

Posted: Updated:
Joseph Jackson (Source: Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office) Joseph Jackson (Source: Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office)
M and J Food Mart in Iva (FOX Carolina/ 7/23/17) M and J Food Mart in Iva (FOX Carolina/ 7/23/17)
M and J Food Mart in Iva (FOX Carolina/ 7/23/17) M and J Food Mart in Iva (FOX Carolina/ 7/23/17)
IVA, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said two teens have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at MJ Food Mart on July 23.

Deputies said two male suspects wearing masks and carrying handguns robbed the store on Flat Rock Road. Deputies said they fled in an unknown direction of travel following the robbery.

On Wednesday, deputies said 18-year-old Joseph Chandler Jackson turned himself in are learning an armed robbery warrant had been signed for him.

A 16-year-old male who has not been identified was also charged, deputies said. He was already in custody at the Greenville Department of Juvenile Justice on unrelated charges.

Jackson is currently awaiting a bond hearing.

MORE NEWS:  Father released on bond, son still in custody in connection with downtown Greenville triple stabbing

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.