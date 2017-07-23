Deputies: Teens arrested in connection with Iva armed robbery

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said two teens have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at MJ Food Mart on July 23.

Deputies said two male suspects wearing masks and carrying handguns robbed the store on Flat Rock Road. Deputies said they fled in an unknown direction of travel following the robbery.

On Wednesday, deputies said 18-year-old Joseph Chandler Jackson turned himself in are learning an armed robbery warrant had been signed for him.

A 16-year-old male who has not been identified was also charged, deputies said. He was already in custody at the Greenville Department of Juvenile Justice on unrelated charges.

Jackson is currently awaiting a bond hearing.

