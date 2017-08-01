Investigators, community searching for Laurens Co. man missing over 2 months

Investigators with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office along with the Laurens County community are searching for a missing man who was last seen in July.

Deputies say they responded to Hawkins Circle in Joanna, SC on July 29 in reference to a missing person. Family members reported that Gregory McSwain Morgan had been missing since July 22.

McSwain is described as a male, standing 5’10”, weighing 200 pounds. There is no description of the clothing he was last seen in.

On Saturday, community members organized a search party, along with investigators, to locate Morgan. Investigators say they followed leads that pointed to Compton Road.

A search party is currently searching the wooded area near Compton Road and Leesville Church Road in Laurens. Investigators say they are also conducting aerial searches using helicopters and drones.

Captain Robert Wilkie says at this time, there are no new leads.

Anyone with information into the whereabouts of Gregory Morgan is asked to contact the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office at 864-984-4967 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

