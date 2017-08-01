Grandmother enters guilty plea in death of baby killed in Hartwell dog attack

Georgia police said a woman has been arrested after her one-year-old grandson died following a dog attack in Hartwell on Tuesday afternoon

The 20-month-old child, later identified as Paris Adams, was attacked by a pit bull at a house on Highland Avenue in Hartwell. Agent Michael Ayers with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 70-year-old Sandra Adams was babysitting Paris, her grandson, when the attack occurred.

Adams and Paris were outside when two pit bulls got loose from inside the house and attacked the child, authorities said. Ayers said Adams tried to shield the baby from the dogs and pull them away from him.

After successfully containing the dogs, officials said she brought the boy to a nearby location to meet his mother and the two transported him to an urgent care facility around 3:15 p.m. Paris had extensive injuries and was pronounced dead just after 3:30 p.m.

Shortly thereafter authorities launched an investigation into the case.

Adams was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and second-degree cruelty to children. She was granted a $50,000 bond and later released from the jail. She waived an initial court appearance.

Hartwell police said officers, animal control workers, and a veterinarian responded to the house and secured both dogs. The dogs were quarantined at Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter and will be euthanized, officials said.

"The dogs will be put down as soon as we can put them down," District Attorney Parks White said.

Police said Paris Adams' mother Amy Adams was not a resident of the Highland Avenue home when the attack occurred. The investigation is ongoing.

Laura Adams, Paris' aunt, released this statement about the tragedy.

"I just want to say to everyone out there, that above all things remember that love is what's most important. There's a tragic thing that's happened and keep that forefront in your minds before things are said or thought. We all love each other and we miss this baby. Thank you for your support."

Hartwell police Chief Anthony Davis said Adams has been cited multiple times in the past over ordinance violations involving the same two dogs involved in the attack. At least six reports were written from 2013 to 2015 addressing Adams for incidents related to dogs.

According to a January 2013 incident report, a concerned citizen contacted police in regards to two dogs on Adams' property. When officers arrived on scene, they said they found a dog which had its tether tangled in debris and vegetation, preventing it from reaching water or its dog house.

The temperature was below freezing at the time, police said. A second dog was walking around unleashed, the report states. A citation was issued to Adams.

Police were called to another incident in May 2013 after a caller reported dogs running on the loose. Officers said they found a pit bull mix tangled up without food or water, two pit bull mixes running at large and two pit bull mixes in a fenced area.

According to the police report, Adams told officers the dogs belonged to a friend but investigators said they learned Adams and her daughter had not had contact with the man for several weeks. They were issued a warning.

In October 2014, an incident report states two women who were jogging filed a complaint about a dog which had aggressively ran and barked at them. Police said when they arrived, Adams was putting the dog inside and said it had pulled out of its collar before running at the joggers. A citation was issued and animal control was called.

Ten days earlier, police had been dispatched to the home after a woman said a white pit bull charged her while she was walking and tried to bite her. Adams told officers the dog had escaped its pen again. She was issued a citation.

In March 2015, officers were called to Adams home after a woman said she was walking her dogs and they were attacked by a white pit bull at large. Officers said Adams told them she was walking her daughter's two dogs when their leashes became crossed and she dropped one of them. She was issued a warning.

In December 2015, two victims contacted police and said a white pit bull "charged at them and was acting vicious" while they were on a run. The incident report states that "they and the neighborhood have had problems with this dog before running loose... They both advised that they feel that the dog is too aggressive toward people."

Officers described the dog as a large male without a collar and said it resided with Adams. Police said Adams told them the dog ran out the door before she could grab him and she was sorry. A citation was issued.

Police said Adams has not received a citation since 2015.

ADAMS ENTERS GUILTY PLEA

On April 11, 2018, officials with GSCCCA, Georgia Superior Court Clerks' Cooperative Authority, said Adams entered a guilty plea to a charge of manslaughter. Her plea was for 10 years' probation and a $2,500 fine.

