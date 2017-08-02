School start dates for all counties & districts in our viewing area

Some students across our viewing area are already back in the classroom, and many other are counting down the final days of summer vacation.

Schools in Northeast Georgia will see the earliest start dates, some as early as August 2, and a handful of Western North Carolina counties have the latest start date.

Below are the dates by county or district on which students will return to school for the 2017-2018 academic year.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 2

Hart County

THURSDAY, AUGUST 3

Elbert County

Stephens County

FRIDAY, AUGUST 11

Franklin County

MONDAY, AUGUST 14

Jackson—Blue Ridge District

THURSDAY, AUGUST 17

All Spartanburg County districts

Pickens County

Oconee County

Laurens 55 and 56

Greenwood 50, 51 and 52

Union County

Abbeville County

Newberry County

MONDAY, AUGUST 21

Yancey County

Mitchell County

Avery County

TUESDAY, AUGUST 22

Greenville County

All Anderson County districts

Cherokee County

Jackson – Smokey Mtn District

Haywood County

Madison County

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 23

Transylvania County

MONDAY, AUGUST 28

Buncombe County

Henderson County

McDowell County

Polk County

Rutherford County

Macon County

