School start dates for all counties & districts in our viewing area

Some students across our viewing area are already back in the classroom, and many other are counting down the final days of summer vacation.

Schools in Northeast Georgia will see the earliest start dates, some as early as August 2, and a handful of Western North Carolina counties have the latest start date.

Below are the dates by county or district on which students will return to school for the 2017-2018 academic year.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 2

  • Hart County

THURSDAY, AUGUST 3

  • Elbert County
  • Stephens County

FRIDAY, AUGUST 11

  • Franklin County

MONDAY, AUGUST 14

  • Jackson—Blue Ridge District

THURSDAY, AUGUST 17

  • All Spartanburg County districts
  • Pickens County
  • Oconee County
  • Laurens 55 and 56
  • Greenwood 50, 51 and 52
  • Union County
  • Abbeville County
  • Newberry County

MONDAY, AUGUST 21

  • Yancey County
  • Mitchell County
  • Avery County

TUESDAY, AUGUST 22

  • Greenville County
  • All Anderson County districts
  • Cherokee County
  • Jackson – Smokey Mtn District
  • Haywood County
  • Madison County

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 23

  • Transylvania County

MONDAY, AUGUST 28

  • Buncombe County
  • Henderson County
  • McDowell County
  • Polk County
  • Rutherford County
  • Macon County

