Eclipse parties hosted in the Upstate - FOX Carolina 21

LIST

Eclipse parties hosted in the Upstate

Posted: Updated:
Solar eclipse (Source: Associated Press) Solar eclipse (Source: Associated Press)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

As the country gears up for a rare solar phenomenon on Aug. 21, dozens of Upstate businesses, schools and universities are announcing plans for eclipse viewing parties.

FOX Carolina is teaming up with Harley Davidson of Greenville for a total solar eclipse viewing party. It kicks off at noon on the day of the eclipse and admission, which is free, includes viewing glasses. Music, food and drinks will also be available. Drop by to see us between noon and 3 p.m. at 30 Chrome Drive!

Below is a list of other Upstate events where guests can get free glasses and watch the eclipse:

Greenville County

Spartanburg County

Anderson County

Pickens County

  • Eclipse Over Pickens County at Southern Wesleyan University
    Gilbert Track and Field Complex at Southern Wesleyan University
    Gates open at noon. Visitors invited to bring lawn chairs. Live feed of eclipse to be streamed on scoreboard.
    First 6,500 to check-in will receive free complimentary safety glasses.
  • Tail-gazing: Eclipse Over Clemson
    Clemson University is hosting an eclipse gazing event
    Snow Family Outdoor Fitness and Wellness Center in Seneca from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    Event includes welcome bag and gazing glasses. Tickets are $50.
  • Under One Sun - Total Solar Eclipse Celebration
    The Rensing Center in Pickens County
    Tickets include camping, Indian-inspired yogic cuisine and Asana classes to prepare for eclipse

Oconee County

Laurens County

Greenwood County

Abbeville County

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.