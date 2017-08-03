Eclipse parties hosted in the Upstate

As the country gears up for a rare solar phenomenon on Aug. 21, dozens of Upstate businesses, schools and universities are announcing plans for eclipse viewing parties.

FOX Carolina is teaming up with Harley Davidson of Greenville for a total solar eclipse viewing party. It kicks off at noon on the day of the eclipse and admission, which is free, includes viewing glasses. Music, food and drinks will also be available. Drop by to see us between noon and 3 p.m. at 30 Chrome Drive!

Below is a list of other Upstate events where guests can get free glasses and watch the eclipse:

Greenville County

Spartanburg County

Spartanburg County Public Libraries - Headquarters Library

Eclipse Party - 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Bill Drake Amphitheater

Space-themed crafts and protective glasses offered

Eclipse Party - 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Bill Drake Amphitheater Space-themed crafts and protective glasses offered The Great Solar Eclipse of 2017 at Croft State Park

Meeting at show ring from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Bring eclipse glasses, folding chairs, sunscreen, etc. Event to include educational activities.

Anderson County

Anderson County Library System - Main Library

Extraterrestrial Eclipse Event - 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Viewing party with arts and crafts, games, and free solar eclipse viewing glasses (limited on a first come, first serve basis)

Extraterrestrial Eclipse Event - 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Viewing party with arts and crafts, games, and free solar eclipse viewing glasses (limited on a first come, first serve basis) The Eclipse: Smothered and Covered

Waffle House - U.S. 76 in Pendleton

Enjoy games, eclipse glasses and "Blue Moon Waffles" during the cosmic event

Waffle House - U.S. 76 in Pendleton Enjoy games, eclipse glasses and "Blue Moon Waffles" during the cosmic event Blackout at Green Pond

Lake Hartwell Green Pond Landing and Event Center - Gates open at 8 a.m.

Free admission, on-site astronomer; food, drink and DJ available

Lake Hartwell Green Pond Landing and Event Center - Gates open at 8 a.m. Free admission, on-site astronomer; food, drink and DJ available Anderson Jockey Lot Special Market Day

Free admission, free parking, free camping

First 1,000 pairs of eclipse glasses are free

Pickens County

Eclipse Over Pickens County at Southern Wesleyan University

Gilbert Track and Field Complex at Southern Wesleyan University

Gates open at noon. Visitors invited to bring lawn chairs. Live feed of eclipse to be streamed on scoreboard.

First 6,500 to check-in will receive free complimentary safety glasses.

Gilbert Track and Field Complex at Southern Wesleyan University Gates open at noon. Visitors invited to bring lawn chairs. Live feed of eclipse to be streamed on scoreboard. First 6,500 to check-in will receive free complimentary safety glasses. Tail-gazing: Eclipse Over Clemson

Clemson University is hosting an eclipse gazing event

Snow Family Outdoor Fitness and Wellness Center in Seneca from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Event includes welcome bag and gazing glasses. Tickets are $50.

Clemson University is hosting an eclipse gazing event Snow Family Outdoor Fitness and Wellness Center in Seneca from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Event includes welcome bag and gazing glasses. Tickets are $50. Under One Sun - Total Solar Eclipse Celebration

The Rensing Center in Pickens County

Tickets include camping, Indian-inspired yogic cuisine and Asana classes to prepare for eclipse

Oconee County

Atlanta Outdoor Club Viewing Party

Lighthouse lakefront on Lake Keowee in Seneca - Noon to 5 p.m.

Pre-registration required. Members only.

Laurens County

Laurens County Library Viewing on the Lawn

Hosted and Laurens and Clinton Libraries from 1 to 3 p.m.

Free eclipse glasses while supplies last

Greenwood County

Ninety Six National Historic Site viewing program

Star Fort Pond on Kinard Road - Noon to 4 p.m.

Includes family-friendly activities and first-come, first-serve viewing glasses

Star Fort Pond on Kinard Road - Noon to 4 p.m. Includes family-friendly activities and first-come, first-serve viewing glasses APosteclipse Wrap-up Party

After-party at Inn on the Square on Court Avenue East - begins at 3:30 p.m.

Boutique hotel offers live music, eclipse specialty drink and "Inn the Dark" t-shirts

After-party at Inn on the Square on Court Avenue East - begins at 3:30 p.m. Boutique hotel offers live music, eclipse specialty drink and "Inn the Dark" t-shirts Ballpark Blackout hosted by Ware Shoals District 51

Ware Shoals High School - Riegel Stadium from 2 to 3 p.m.

Free admission and free viewing glasses provided

Abbeville County

All American Solar Eclipse at Calhoun Falls State Park

Field behind tackle shop on Maintenance Shop Road from 1 to 3 p.m.

Glasses will be sold at tackle shop.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.