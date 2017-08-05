Deputies charge second suspect after woman found dead in Greenvi - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies charge second suspect after woman found dead in Greenville Co. roadway

Samuel Burnside (L) and Rovillie Williams (Source: GCSO) Samuel Burnside (L) and Rovillie Williams (Source: GCSO)
Death investigation underway in Greenville County (FOX Carolina/8/5/17) Death investigation underway in Greenville County (FOX Carolina/8/5/17)
Catherine Tenise Clark (Source: Family) Catherine Tenise Clark (Source: Family)
PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Deputies said two men have been arrested and charged with murder after a woman was found shot to death in the middle of a Greenville County road.

According to officials with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call at 9:11 p.m. on Aug. 5 in reference to a woman laying in the roadway and bleeding.

When deputies arrived on scene at Sagittarius Way and Stables Road, they said they located a gunshot victim who was deceased.

The coroner identified the victim early Sunday morning as 37-year-old Catherine Tenise Clark. She suffered gunshot wounds to the head and chest. Her cause of death was ruled a homicide.

On Tuesday, deputies announced that 27-year-old Samuel Lamar Burnside had been arrested and charged in Clark's death.

Deputies said investigators learned during the course of the death investigation that Clark had been assaulted by a man on Cartee Avenue on Saturday night and then getting into a car with Burnside and another man.

The second man was later identified by deputies as 33-year-old Rovillie Oneal Williams. Williams was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

