Deputies charge second suspect after woman found dead in Greenville Co. roadway

Deputies said two men have been arrested and charged with murder after a woman was found shot to death in the middle of a Greenville County road.

According to officials with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call at 9:11 p.m. on Aug. 5 in reference to a woman laying in the roadway and bleeding.

When deputies arrived on scene at Sagittarius Way and Stables Road, they said they located a gunshot victim who was deceased.

The coroner identified the victim early Sunday morning as 37-year-old Catherine Tenise Clark. She suffered gunshot wounds to the head and chest. Her cause of death was ruled a homicide.

On Tuesday, deputies announced that 27-year-old Samuel Lamar Burnside had been arrested and charged in Clark's death.

Deputies said investigators learned during the course of the death investigation that Clark had been assaulted by a man on Cartee Avenue on Saturday night and then getting into a car with Burnside and another man.

The second man was later identified by deputies as 33-year-old Rovillie Oneal Williams. Williams was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

