Murder suspect sought in double-fatal shooting at Spartanburg grocery store

VIgil held in honor of 2 men killed in Spartanburg Co. grocery store shooting (FOX Carolina/ 8/10/17)

Authorities in Spartanburg are investigating a deadly shooting at a grocery store on Aug. 7.

The Spartanburg Police Department said around 7:15 p.m., they were dispatched to a shooting at Bobby Biggerstaff Grocery on Farley Avenue. When police arrived on scene, they said they found three male victims with gunshot wounds.

Two of the victims suffered gunshot wounds to the upper body and succumbed to their injuries. One was pronounced dead at the scene and another passed away after succumbing to injuries at Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.

The third injured victim suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and remains hospitalized.

The Spartanburg County coroner said identified the victim who died on scene as 28-year-old Tyshann Rashad Smith of Drummond Circle. Coroner Rusty Clevenger said Smith was found dead in the drivers seat of a vehicle in the parking lot.

"I just really pray that this stops and it stops very soon because we're killing loved ones out here," said Marquis Smith, brother of the victim.

Clevenger identified the second victim, who died at the hospital, as 21-year-old Raymond Turner.

"Mr. Turner was formerly of Washington, DC and currently lived at Lacree Lane in Spartanburg," Clevenger stated.

"I would never have imagined anything that would have happened like this because he didn't carry himself to be a bad guy or somebody who would do anything to get what he got. He didn't deserve that," said Ariel Moore-Herring, friend of Raymond Turner.

Clevenger said autopsies would be conducted to aid in the investigation.

PHOTOS: Authorities investigate deadly shooting at Biggerstaff grocery

Spartanburg Public Safety's command center was on scene along with multiple law enforcement vehicles around the taped-off grocery.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

On Monday, the Spartanburg Police Department announced warrants have been signed charging Gettis Andre Chambers with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Authorities said Chambers was linked to the death of Smith through forensic evidence. They also said Smith shot and killed Turner.

Police released surveillance images of two unidentified persons of interest in the case.

Chambers is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts or the persons of interest is asked to to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.