Families share photos of men killed in double-fatal shooting at Spartanburg grocery store

VIgil held in honor of 2 men killed in Spartanburg Co. grocery store shooting (FOX Carolina/ 8/10/17)

Authorities on scene of shooting at Biggerstaff grocery (Aug. 7, 2017/FOX Carolina)

Authorities on scene of shooting at Biggerstaff grocery (Aug. 7, 2017/FOX Carolina)

VIgil held in honor of 2 men killed in Spartanburg Co. grocery store shooting (FOX Carolina/ 8/10/17)

Authorities in Spartanburg are investigating a deadly shooting at a grocery store on Monday night.

The Spartanburg Police Department said around 7:15 p.m., they were dispatched to a shooting at Bobby Biggerstaff Grocery on Farley Avenue. When police arrived on scene, they said they found three male victims with gunshot wounds.

Two of the victims suffered gunshot wounds to the upper body and succumbed to their injuries. One was pronounced dead at the scene and another passed away after succumbing to injuries at Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.

The third injured victim suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and remains hospitalized.

The Spartanburg County coroner said identified the victim who died on scene as 28-year-old Tyshann Rashad Smith of Drummond Circle. Coroner Rusty Clevenger said Smith was found dead in the drivers seat of a vehicle in the parking lot.

Clevenger identified the second victim, who died at the hospital, as 21-year-old Raymond Turner.

"Mr. Turner was formerly of Washington, DC and currently lived at Lacree Lane in Spartanburg," Clevenger stated.

Clevenger said autopsies would be conducted to aid in the investigation.

PHOTOS: Authorities investigate deadly shooting at Biggerstaff grocery

Spartanburg Public Safety's command center was on scene along with multiple law enforcement vehicles around the taped-off grocery.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Jack Logan's anti-violence organization Put Down The Guns Now Young People Organization hosted a candlelight vigil in memory of the two men killed Thursday evening at Biggerstaff Grocery.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.