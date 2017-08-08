Police: Reward offered for info in 'senseless' killing of 18-year-old woman

Loved ones attend vigil in honor of Jasmin McGill. (FOX Carolina/ 8/9/17)

Gaffney police said a reward has been offered after an 18-year-old woman was killed in a "senseless" shooting late Monday night.

Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler identified the victim as Jasmin Angelica McGill of Brookwood Drive.

“McGill was shot during an incident that occurred in the yard of a residence on Lincoln Drive about 11 p.m. Monday. She was transported from the scene by ambulance to the Spartanburg hospital where she died,” Fowler stated.

Fowler said an autopsy will be performed Wednesday.

Gaffney police said they were initially called to Lincoln Drive after a fight was reported and that it may be gang related.

The shooting occurred before police arrived.

Police said officers arrived to find McGill lying on Kennedy Street bleeding from her left leg.

Police called the shooting a "senseless act" and asked anyone who can provide any information to call Det. Blair Dennis at 864-206-3341. A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

A vigil is planned in McGill's honor at 8 p.m. on Wednesday off Lincoln Drive in Gaffney.

