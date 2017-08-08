Bigfoot sighting reported in western North Carolina

A North Carolina Bigfoot watch group reported a possible sighting in McDowell County on August 4.

John E. Bruner posted about the encounter in the Facebook group “Bigfoot 911.”

The group was in the middle of an expedition in an area referred to as “research area number one” when Bruner said the team “hit pay dirt.”

He describes seeing a “large bipedal animal covered in hair” in the glow from his headlamp. The creature took off in the woods, but Bruner followed and saw it again near an area of forest where a tree had been snapped in half.

“It’s face was solid black no hair on it, the hair looked shaggy all over,” Bruner wrote.

The creature then took off again and Bruner recounted seeing its buttocks flexing with each step.

The creature then disappeared again but Bruner said something threw rocks at the team as they left the woods.

After the incident, Gawain MacGregor of Minnesota reached out to FOX Carolina and said he believes he may have been mistaken for Bigfoot while vacationing in the mountains.

MacGregor said he is a shamanist who was performing a "spiritualist ritual" on the night of Aug. 4, wearing a suit of animal skins. He said he never threw rocks at anyone, though.

MacGregor said he, himself, is a believer though and claims to have seen bigfoot seven times.

Bruner responded to the claims on the "Bigfoot 911" page and said there were flaws with MacGregor's story. He said he saw a creature that was 8 feet tall with stringy, matted hair.

"The creature moved with speed unmatched by any human," Bruner said.

He said the creature he saw had no hair on its face and a flat nose.

Greenville police took to Facebook Tuesday morning to issue a friendly warning to the city's residents and visitors after the news that the mythical beast may have been spotted.

