A few showers today heavier rain late week

Our weather pattern remains unsettled and basically rainy for days! Temps will remain below normal for this time of year, with humidity levels staying high.

Through the day we’ll see a mostly cloudy sky and only isolated showers, as the main front will be just south of us in the midlands. Highs will warm to 76-81 degrees area-wide. This should mean some decent weather for the Panthers-Texans preseason NFL game in Charlotte, but if you're headed there, pack a poncho for the small chance of a stray shower!

Moisture surges back in for late week, with a good chance for showers and storms by Thursday evening and off and on through Friday. Highs will remain below average, in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

This weekend will bring more typical summer heat and the return of afternoon t-storms. Highs will creep back into the low to upper 80s with about a 30% chance for rain Saturday, increasing to 40% Sunday.

Generally unsettled weather sticks around into next week as well.

