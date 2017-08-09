Family remembers shooting victim killed outside Spartanburg grocery store

Authorities on scene of shooting at Biggerstaff grocery (Aug. 7, 2017/FOX Carolina)

Flowers outside a Spartanburg grocery store mark the spot where two young lives were cut short.

Spartanburg Police said they responded to a shooting outside Biggerstaff Grocery Store Monday night.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 21-year-old Raymond Turner and 28-year-old Tyshann Smith, both of Spartanburg.

According to Spartanburg Police, another unidentified male was also taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to his arm.

Officers said Turner was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

Smith was found dead in the driver’s seat of a car parked outside the grocery store, according to Spartanburg County Coroner, Rusty Clevenger.

"Their lives were just taken away from them in a snap," said Tammy Sims, Tyshann Smith’s aunt.

Tyshann Smith’s family said they are heartbroken.

"Tyshann didn't deserve that. You killed a person that have parents that love him,” said Lillie Smith, “He had children and you took him away from his kids.”

Smith’s mom said she prays for answers about what happened to her son.

"I'm praying that whoever did this to Tyshann, that he will have a heart to come and give himself up,” said Lille Smith.

Smith’s family gathered outside Biggerstaffs to pay tribute to him in a memorial outside the store.

The owner of Biggerstaffs said he’s saddened by the scene that unfolded outside his store Monday night.

“My heart goes out to the family and friends,” said Joey Pitts, owner of Biggerstaffs Grocery Store.

Pitts said he is still shaken up by the shooting and hopes the murders are quickly solved.

"I came right up as soon as it happened. I was here in 5 minutes, said Pitts, “I helped the police with their investigation and hopefully they'll find out who done it.”

Smith’s mom said she prays for those same answers and relies on her faith to get her through.

"Tyshann is up there looking down at us,” said Smith, “I thank God for him. I thank God he was my son."

