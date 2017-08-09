Troopers: 1 killed, 2 hurt when SUV, tractor trailer collide in Laurens Co.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a wreck that claimed one woman's life and injured two others in Laurens County early Wednesday morning.

Troopers confirmed the wreck happened at 12:05 a.m. on Interstate 26 eastbound near mile marker 61, which is about 5 miles east of Clinton.

According to troopers a 29-year-old driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV was traveling east on I-26 when it collided into a tractor trailer. Two passengers were inside the SUV at the time, including a juvenile in the back seat.

The front seat passenger died at the scene and the juvenile was airlifted to Greenville Memorial Hospital with injuries. The driver of the SUV was taken by EMS to Greenville Memorial with injuries.

Laurens County Deputy Coroner Vicky Cheek identified the decedent as Margaret Brookins, 46, of Sumter.

All three SUV occupants were not wearing seat belts, troopers said.

The driver of the tractor trailer was wearing a seat belt and did not sustain injuries.

The collision remains under investigation.

