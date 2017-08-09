Donations being accepted after Upstate detention officer loses h - FOX Carolina 21

Donations being accepted after Upstate detention officer loses home in fire

The Bradley Family (Source: T Wright-Charlot) The Bradley Family (Source: T Wright-Charlot)
SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A detention officer at the Greenville County Detention Center is collecting household items and clothes for a fellow officer whose home and possessions were destroyed in a fire.

T Wright-Charlot said Officer Brian Bradley, who also serves at the Greenville County Detention Center, and his family lost nearly everything they owned when a fire broke out at their home in Seneca.

Wright-Charlot said the Bradleys did not have renters’ insurance. She is collecting cash donations to help the family find a new place to live and is asking for people to donate new clothes, bedding, toiletries, and other household items.

“I am not begging for a hand out. I am asking for a hand up from anyone who has a desire to help this family rebuild,” Wright-Charlot said.

Below are clothing sizes for the Bradley family:

  • Size 7/8 (Girls)
  • Size 3T (Girls)
  • Size 14 in pants (Women)
  • XL in tops (Women)
  • Size 2XL shirts Men)
  • Size 48 pants (Men)
  • Size 1 in shoes (Girls)
  • Size 8 in toddler shoes (Girls)
  • Size 10 shoes (Women)
  • Size 10 1/2 shoes (Men)

Wright-Charlot said items can be dropped off Seneca Church of God, located at 1010 East Main Street.

