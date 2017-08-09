Upstate Dragons arena football team to announce home venue

An arena football team is making its new home in the Upstate.

The Upstate Dragons arena football team will make an announcement about their home arena at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The announcement will be at the Anderson Sports & Entertainment Center, located at 3027 Martin Luther King Blvd, Anderson.

The Dragons were a traveling team last year and officials said the arena team decided to make the Upstate home after doing charity projects in the area.

