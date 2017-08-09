Deputies arrest 3 after catching burglary suspects outside home in stolen car

Spartanburg County deputies said three people were taken into custody after burglarizing a home and attempting to flee in a stolen vehicle on Tuesday.

According to deputies, a neighbor went outside his residence after hearing glass shattering along Whitestone Glendale Road. Upon exiting, the neighbor noticed a silver Honda parked behind a nearby home and two suspects tossing items out the home's rear window.

A responding officer arrived and performed a traffic stop on the vehicle driven by Billy Praytor.

According to Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, the occupied vehicle was stolen. Deputies detained Praytor and passenger, Thomas Thomspon.

A head flash light, red and white screw driver were seized from Thompson's possession, along with a pair of red and white gloves that were sitting in the passenger side of the suspect vehicle, said deputies. A red and white screw driver, along with a pair of black and white gloves were seized from Praytor.

While waiting for other investigators to arrive at the scene, Thompson was taken by EMS to Spartanburg Medical Center after complaints of feeling weak.

Praytor was transported to Spartanburg County Detention Center.

Deputies retrieved music equipment, tools, electronics, and clothes from the stolen vehicle.

Investigators said a third person, Tammy Cagle was also taken into custody after deputies searched a book bag in her possession and discovered items matching the description of tools found on Praytor and Thompson.

All items were returned to the property owner.

Thompson and Cagle are both charged with second degree burglary and possession of burglary tools. Thomas was also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. Praytor is charged with second degree burglary, possession of burglary tools and false information.

