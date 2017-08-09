McMaster to ask SC Supreme Court to reconsider domestic violence ruling

Governor Henry McMaster said he will ask the Supreme Court of South Carolina to reconsider its decision to strike down portions of the state’s domestic violence laws.

The July 26 ruling was issued in response to a legal challenge seeking to extend domestic violence protections to unmarried same-sex couples. McMaster said the ruling may have also removed some protections for certain unmarried opposite sex couples who reside together.

“We must never allow uncertainty in our domestic violence laws,” McMaster stated. “Law enforcement deserves predictability in responding to reports of domestic violence, while victims deserve dependable statutory safeguards. I urge the Court to reconsider its ruling and resolve the constitutional question without eliminating critical protections for those who need them. Domestic violence is one of the worst criminal problems facing our state and nation; it is a crime with catastrophic consequences and often generational implications – destroyed lives, broken marriages, drug abuse, joblessness and more. To comprehensively address the cultural and criminal issues surrounding domestic violence in South Carolina, law enforcement, victims, and victims’ advocates alike need more tools at their disposal to protect victims, not fewer.”

McMaster said he is grateful for the time and attention the Supreme Court has spent on the matter and appreciates the decision to temporarily stay its ruling to consider his concerns.

