Deputies: Man's attempt to sell sunglasses to deputies leads to arrests

Union County Sheriff's Office said a man offering to sell sunglasses to a deputy later led to his arrest along with two others.

Deputies said they responded to a residence on Mount Vernon Road around 3:57 a.m. on Monday.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with 19-year-old Joseph Lee "Jo-Jo" Ridings, who tried to sell a white pair of Oakley sunglasses to an officer.

The officer declined the offer.

Deputies said Ridings girlfriend, Katie Bradburn arrived at the scene and the pair drove off in a blue Chevy truck.

The truck was stopped moments later by Union Public Safety Officers and Bradburn was arrested for Driving Under Suspension and transported to the Union County Jail, sad deputies.

Deputies said they were later called to Deepwater Road after a four-wheeler was stolen. The victim then took deputies to his home where a vehicle was broken into and $3675.00 worth of items were stolen.

Among the items stolen was a pair of Oakley sunglasses matching the same pair Riding's tried selling to deputies earlier.

The investigation led deputies back to Ridings and two other suspects.

Investigators charged Ridings, 20-year-old Shane Jones, and 18-year-old Dustin Deal with unlawful entry, grand larceny, and breaking into a motor vehicle.

Union police also recently charged Ridings in connection with an armed robbery in which a 12-year-old boy was reportedly assaulted with a baseball bat.

MORE: Deputies arrest 3 after catching burglary suspects outside home in stolen car

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.