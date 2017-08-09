Lotto ticket worth $200K sold in Greenville - FOX Carolina 21

Lotto ticket worth $200K sold in Greenville

Posted: Updated:
Source: Wikimedia Commons Source: Wikimedia Commons
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The South Carolina Education Lottery is asking Palmetto Cash 5 players in Greenville to check their tickets.

Officials said a ticket sold at Garden Spot #2 on Cedar Lane Road matched all five numbers drawn in Tuesday night’s Palmetto Cash 5.

While the top prize is $100,000, officials said the ticket is worth $200,000 because the purchaser used the Power-Up option.

The winning numbers were: 1, 10, 12, 13, and 17. The Power-Up was 2.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize.

Officials said more than 5,300 Palmetto Cash 5 players won prizes from $1 up to $200,000 in Tuesday night’s drawing. 


Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.