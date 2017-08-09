Lotto ticket worth $200K sold in Greenville

The South Carolina Education Lottery is asking Palmetto Cash 5 players in Greenville to check their tickets.

Officials said a ticket sold at Garden Spot #2 on Cedar Lane Road matched all five numbers drawn in Tuesday night’s Palmetto Cash 5.

While the top prize is $100,000, officials said the ticket is worth $200,000 because the purchaser used the Power-Up option.

The winning numbers were: 1, 10, 12, 13, and 17. The Power-Up was 2.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize.

Officials said more than 5,300 Palmetto Cash 5 players won prizes from $1 up to $200,000 in Tuesday night’s drawing.



Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.