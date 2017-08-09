Man vacationing in WNC said he may have been mistaken as Bigfoot in recent sighting

A man has come forward and said he may have been mistaken for Bigfoot while vacationing in the Western North Carolina mountains.

People across the US started talking about Sasquatch sightings after a Bigfoot search group reported a close encounter with the mythical creature on August 4 in the forests of McDowell County.

The encounter was described in vivid detail on the Bigfoot 911 Facebook group page.

READ: Bigfoot sighting reported in Western North Carolina

On Wednesday, a Minnesota man contacted FOX Carolina and said he believes the group encountered him while he was dressed in a special suit he created from raccoon and animal skins.

Gawain MacGregor said he was in the woods performing spiritualistic rituals on the night of August 4.

MacGregor said is a shamanist and has been mistaken as Bigfoot before while wearing his suit.

MacGregor said he too is a believer however, and has seen Bigfoot seven times.

MacGregor said he did not throw rocks at anyone, though, as the Bigfoot hunters stated.

The internet had fun with the Bigfoot sighting.

Greenville police issued a tongue-in-cheek warning for residents not to shoot Bigfoot if they see the animal.

READ: Greenville police warn: If you see Bigfoot, don't shoot

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits hockey team also tweeted jokingly that their mascot may have been to blame.

We know of a “large bipedal animal covered in hair”...Not sure if he was in North Carolina though...



More to come on this developing story pic.twitter.com/0VkXZDwpfn — Swamp Rabbits (@SwampRabbits) August 9, 2017

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.