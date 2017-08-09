NOAA updates the 2017 hurricane outlook

In its mid-season update, NOAA now predicts a higher likelihood of an above-average season.

Earlier this year, NOAA scientists already predicted an above-average 2017 hurricane season.

With six named storms forming in the first nine weeks of the season, this doubles the number of storms that would typically form by early August.

Scientists say there is a 60% chance of an above-average season to continue through the end of November, up from the initial projection of 45% in May.

This means there is now the chance of a total of 14-19 named storms with 2-5 major hurricanes possible.

Read the full NOAA press release HERE.

