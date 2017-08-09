Police: Greenwood man facing multiple charges after fleeing traffic stop with knife

A man is facing multiple charges after failing to stop for police officers Tuesday night, according to the Greenwood Police Department.

The driver, identified as Henry Lynn Gibert of Ninety Six, is charged with DUI second offense, failure to stop for blue lights and resisting arrest.

Greenwood police said they spotted a vehicle traveling south on South Main Street, driving erratically and unable to stay in the proper lane. When officers signaled the car to pull over, Gibert stopped abruptly in the middle of the street. Before police could reach the car, they said he pulled away, ignoring the blue lights and sirens behind him.

Officers followed the vehicle at a slow speed until the driver pulled into the parking lot of Food Lion on U.S. 25 South. According to police, Gibert appeared to have a knife in his hand and at least one more knife in the car. Police were able to open the door and detain Gibert, saying he showed signs that indicated he was under the influence of narcotics.

Gibert admitted to having taken muscle relaxants, officers said.

Gibert was transported to the hospital for evaluation after being advised that he was under arrest.

