17-year-old boy sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in Greenville Co. shooting death

Delamonta Dobbs (Greenville Co. Detention Center) Delamonta Dobbs (Greenville Co. Detention Center)
Tymeir Wharton (Source: Family) Tymeir Wharton (Source: Family)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A 17-year-old was sentenced to prison Wednesday morning after pleading guilty in a Greenville County shooting death, according to the solicitor’s office.

The solicitor’s office said Delamonta Dobbs pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and attempted murder.  

The judge sentenced Dobbs to a total of 15-years in prison and said the teen must serve 12 years and nine months before he is eligible for parole.

Dobbs admitted to shooting and killing 18-year-old Tymeir Wharton and shooting and wounding a then 14-year-old victim in June 2016.

Antiviolence activist Jack Logan said a dispute over an iPhone led to the deadly violence.

