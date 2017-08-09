17-year-old boy sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in Greenville Co. shooting death

A 17-year-old was sentenced to prison Wednesday morning after pleading guilty in a Greenville County shooting death, according to the solicitor’s office.

The solicitor’s office said Delamonta Dobbs pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and attempted murder.

The judge sentenced Dobbs to a total of 15-years in prison and said the teen must serve 12 years and nine months before he is eligible for parole.

Dobbs admitted to shooting and killing 18-year-old Tymeir Wharton and shooting and wounding a then 14-year-old victim in June 2016.

Antiviolence activist Jack Logan said a dispute over an iPhone led to the deadly violence.

PREVIOUSLY:

16-year-old charged with murder in Greenville Co. shooting

One teen killed, another hurt in Greenville Co. shooting

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.