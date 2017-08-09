Deputies: Mother charged with neglect after leaving child at motel with another woman

A Spartanburg County woman was charged with unlawful neglect of a child after deputies said she left the child with a friend at a motel and did not return.

Deputies said they were called to the Waffle House on Boiling Springs Road, where the woman who was looking after the child went and called 911.

The woman told police Samantha Greene left the child with her at Royal Inn & Suites while Greene went to visit a friend and buy drugs.

When Greene did not return after more than four-and-a-half hours, the woman said she left to get help, incident reports state.

Deputies said they contacted the child’s father, who stated Samantha was with him and had told him the child was on a play date.

Deputies said the child was placed in DSS custody.

Greene, 36, or Stone Station Road in Roebuck, was later arrested.

