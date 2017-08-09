Humane Society raising money for severely-neglected puppy

Greenville Humane Society says they have raised enough money to help treat Leland the puppy! Leland came under the care of the Humane Society yesterday, when they say they discovered that he had a skin condition called mange.

The Humane Society said that at only 5 months old, Leland had already been neglected. He had a severe case of mange that caused his skin to feel painful and itchy and bleed, they said. The Humane Society says they are campaigning to raise money for his treatment, and they were able to meet their goal of $200.

Any excess donations will go towards the treatment of other puppies like Leland, officials say.

According to the Greenville Humane Society, Leland is still in need of a foster home, and they encourage people interested in fostering to contact them via e-mail. They say that his type of mange is not contagious.

If you are interested in donating, Greenville Humane Society says you can visit their website and comment that the donation is for Leland's treatment.

