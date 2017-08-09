Deputies: Marion man fled on stolen motorcycle

The McDowell County Sheriff's Office said a Marion man is in custody after leading them on a pursuit.

Deputies said 24-year-old Kyle Aaron Hollifield is charged with fleeing to elude arrest and possession of a stolen vehicle.

A deputy he spotted a motorcycle with no tail lights traveling south on U.S. 221 South. According to deputies, when Guion attempted to stop the motorcycle, the driver sped up. The motorcycle got a flat tire and the driver pulled over near the entrance of Haldex, they said.

Guion said he, along with Marion police officers, took Hollifield into custody and discovered that the motorcycle was stolen out of Marion.

