Deputies: Man arrested after robbing Olive Garden take-out counter at gunpoint

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said an armed robbery at a restaurant is under investigation.

The Olive Garden on Clemson Boulevard was taped off with crime scene tape around 2 p.m. Deputies said an armed robbery occurred and a suspect was in custody.

The suspect was identified as 26-year-old Navarado Christopher Benjamin of Lithonia. Deputies said he entered the restaurant with a semi-automatic handgun and robbed a clerk at the takeout counter of $421.50.

He was apprehended shortly after the incident.

Benjamin is charged with armed robbery, resisting arrest, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and failure to stop for blue lights.

