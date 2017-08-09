Mostly cloudy with scattered showers today

Mostly cloudy conditions will stick around today along with the risk of scattered showers. The extra clouds will again hold temperatures in the 70s to near 80 degrees this afternoon.

Scattered showers and storms are likely for Friday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Saturday and Sunday will be warmer with some sunshine early each day, but isolated to scattered storms will develop quickly after 1 PM...particularly on Sunday.

Next week the weather pattern remains unsettled, with clouds and a good chance for showers and storms continuing but perhaps decreasing by Wednesday.

With all the clouds, the Perseid Meteor Shower will be more difficult to view! It will peak this Friday night. Read more about it HERE.

