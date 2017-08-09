Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office parts ways with Live PD

On Wednesday, the Greenville County Sheriff's Office announced its contract with Live PD will be coming to an end.

The A&E show follows law enforcement agencies across the country live as they respond to calls and handle investigations. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office has been featured in numerous episodes since March.

But on Aug. 19, the deal between Live PD and the sheriff's office will draw to a close.

"It is our hope that the citizens of Greenville County were able to catch a glimpse into the reality of what our deputies encounter each and every night that they put on that uniform," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

