Deputies: Piedmont man facing multiple charges of armed robbery, grand larceny

Anderson County Sheriff's Department says that a man is facing two charges of armed robbery and one charge of grand larceny for incidents dating back to 2016.

According to arrest warrants, Ryan Hamilton of Piedmont was first charged with armed robbery on Jul. 29, 2016, after deputies said he stole an undetermined amount of money from the Dollar General on Pelzer Highway in Easley. He entered the business with a firearm, they said.

Hamilton was also charged with another count of armed robbery after stealing $75 and two cash drawers while armed, deputies said. Arrest warrants state that this incident occurred at the 7 Eleven on Easley Highway in Anderson on Aug. 5, 2016.

Deputies said that on Sep. 30, Hamilton stole $10,000 or more along with a 2007 Dodge Ram truck valued at $12,000.

Hamilton is also charged with failing to appear after felony, and he faces a combined bond of $175,000, said deputies.

