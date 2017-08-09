Police, deputies responding to Greenville bank robbery - FOX Carolina 21

Police, deputies responding to Greenville bank robbery

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville Police Department said a strong arm robbery was reported at a bank on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the BNC Bank on Laurens Road just after 3 p.m. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed deputies were also dispatched to assist at the scene.

Police released surveillance images of a suspect in the robbery, who they said appeared to have dry paint on his hands. Police also said the suspect may be wearing a Golden State Warriors hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

