Kayak company bringing 76 new jobs to Greenville

A new company announced that it is launching its manufacturing operations in Greenville, bringing 76 new jobs to the Upstate by the end of 2017.

Bonafide Kayaks, a company that makes fishing kayaks, formed in 2016 and has spent the past several months developing its first models. It will invest around $2 million in the Upstate, the company said. According to officials, the new site will be at 10 Quest Lane. The company said they are anticipating rapid growth over the next several years.

"The talented workforce in South Carolina has established a reputation as one of the best in the world that can build anything they're asked to build. Bonafide Kayaks' decision to invest in Greenville and its people is another example of our state being open for business to companies of every kind," said Gov. Henry McMaster.

"We looked long and hard for the best place to set up our manufacturing operations, and Greenville, S.C. offers everything we were looking for. It's one of the best places in the world to life; there's a thriving workforce available; it's a great shipping point; and every resource and utility we need are readily available," said Luther Cifers, CEO of Bonafide Kayaks.

"We couldn't be happier to call Greenville our new home," he said.

Applicants interested in applying can contact the company via email.

