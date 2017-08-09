WATCH: Channing Tatum dances with employee at NC gas station

A North Carolina gas station employee had a visit from a special guest on Tuesday.

Channing Tatum, the star of box office hits like "Magic Mike" and "21 Jump Street," went live on social media from a Sunoco station in Statesville. In the video, the actor makes jokes and dances with customers and employees.

He also talks about making the stop during a drive to Asheville.

"Nothin better than a little dance party," Tatum posted. "Thank you, Beatrice."

The video has received more than 9 million views in less than 24 hours. Mobile users, click here to watch.

