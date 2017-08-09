Deputies: Children in DSS custody after woman admits to snorting Xanax

A Landrum woman is charged with two counts of unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person after deputies say a welfare check revealed she was under the influence of an illegal substance.

The Spartanburg Sheriff's Department said they received a call from an apartment manager, claiming that they were receiving multiple calls from residents concerning the well being of children at the complex. A deputy arrived on scene and says he discovered Lottie Johnson visibly under the influence of prescription drugs, sitting outside of her apartment.

According to the incident report, Johnson admitted to snorting Xanax.

Deputies said they took a statement from a resident who said one of Johnson's children had taken a picture of his sibling in a dog cage. However, deputies say Johnson claimed her child never plays with the dog cage.

According to deputies, the children are now with Spartanburg County Department of Social Services.

Johnson is in custody with a combined bond of $6,000.

