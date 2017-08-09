Eclipse merchandise disappearing from store shelves

Megan Patton shopped around for a shirt that she considered "out-of-sight" at Palmetto Moon in Greenville. She found one, a total solar eclipse shirt at the store.

"We're excited about being a part of it," Patton said."It's an exciting event I think for 99 years," Patton said.

Solar shades to protect eyes from radiation are also sold at the store.

"Our company is going to have an event for us," Patton said.

Scientists say South Carolina is the best place to witness the 2017 total solar eclipse which happens when the moon passes between the sun and earth, and the moon blocks the sun.

"We've been getting a lot of calls," said Torri Thien, a sales clerk at Palmetto Moon. "Personally, I've checked out people from California to Wyoming and up in New York."

She says like the sun during an eclipse, the store's eclipse shirts just disappear.

"We've already sold through several shipments of our styles," she said.

Store clerks say the phone keeps ringing at the shop and the phone is also ringing at Extreme Tee's in Simpsonville.

"We've had people calling," Bruce Johnson, the co-owner of Extreme Tee's, said. "We've had a guy actually order a couple hundred of them about a month ago- he's been selling them."

Millions are expected to head to South Carolina for the eclipse which some say seems a bit extreme, but not for the owners at Extreme Tee's.

"People feel the way they feel about the event," Johnson said.

He's working to fill those demands for eclipse shirts.

"We're going to bump into this schedule and make some," Johnson said.

He says the demand for the t-shirts put new customers in his store.

"We've got a boutique on one side, t-shirt sales on the other, and of course the custom orders we take," he said.

There is also eclipse merchandise for sale online.

