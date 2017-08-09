Research group seeks meth users to participate in drug use study

Behavioral Health Services of Pickens County seeks meth users to participate in new study. (FOX Carolina/ 8/9/17)

An Upstate research program is seeking methamphetamine users willing to participate in a new study.

Behavioral Health Services of Pickens County is evaluating investigational medications in order to help decrease the use of methamphetamines.

Agency officials said that in order to qualify for participation, users must be between 18 and 65-years-old. Those who qualify and participate in the study will be compensated.

For more information, contact Behavioral Health Services Research Department at (864) 898-2992.

