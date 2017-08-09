Police: Abbeville man turns self in months after shooting

Greenwood police said they've arrested a man for his involvement in a May shooting.

According to police, 21-year-old Demichael Charvez Cobb of Abbeville turned himself in at City Hall on Wednesday.

Hall was booked on 2 counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Deputies: Man arrested after robbing Olive Garden take-out counter at gunpoint

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.