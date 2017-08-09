Police: Abbeville man turns self in months after shooting - FOX Carolina 21

Police: Abbeville man turns self in months after shooting

Demichael Charvez Cobb (Source: Greenwood Police Department) Demichael Charvez Cobb (Source: Greenwood Police Department)
ABBEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenwood police said they've arrested a man for his involvement in a May shooting.

According to police, 21-year-old Demichael Charvez Cobb of Abbeville turned himself in at City Hall on Wednesday.

Hall was booked on 2 counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.

