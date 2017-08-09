FixWoodruffRoad: SCDOT introduces Woodruff Rd Congestion Relief Project

SCDOT officials want to hear your thoughts on how to make a busy Upstate street better for everyone.

According to the SCDOT website, the agency is "studying alternatives to help alleviate traffic congestion along Woodruff Road from I-385 to Mall Connector Road."

SCDOT says this particular section of Woodruff Road is notorious for "heavy traffic congestion and long delays." Officials said the study area is bound by SC 146 (Woodruff Road), Salters Road and south of I-85, from Carolina Point Parkway and Miller Road.

To weigh in on the Woodruff Road Congestion Relief Survey, visit the #FixWoodruffRoad website HERE.

