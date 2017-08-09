Deputies: 10 arrested in Operation Opioid roundup

Officials with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office say 10 people have been arrested and 19 remain at large in connection with a joint investigation into the sale of opioids including heroin, fentanyl and other synthetic opioids.

Deputies said warrants have been signed for 29 suspects in offenses ranging from distribution of an opioid to trafficking in an opioid substance.

The warrants come as a result of a 6-month-long joint investigation by the narcotics divisions of both the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office and Spartanburg Police Department, aimed at decreasing a rising number of opioid overdoses.

Authorities began rounding up suspects Wednesday morning, and had arrested 10 of them by 5 p.m.

Deputies said Sheriff's Office narcotics investigators, K-9 deputies, warrant officers and the Sheriff's Office's SWAT team executed a search warrant at 55 Shady Lane off S Pine Street this morning where they said the suspects bought and used illegal narcotics. None of the suspects were in the abandoned residence at the time.

Two hours later, deputies said narcotics investigators and warrants officers returned to the Shady Lane home and arrested 3 of the suspects at an adjacent residence.

Deputies said the following suspects were arrested on Wednesday and charged with the following:

Brandy Hope Alexander, 45, of Spartanburg was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute oxycodone. Willie Dennis Black, 67, of Spartanburg was charged with 2 counts of possession with intent to distribute heroin and 2 counts of possession with intent to distribute heroin within 1/2 mile of a school. Tashane Octavious Dodd, 22, of Greer, SC was charged with trafficking heroin and distribution of heroin. Herbert Bruce Gaddy, 46, of Spartanburg was charged with possession of heroin and possession of methamphetamine. Staci Lynn Hines, 26, of Pauline was charged with distribution of heroin. Giuynita Ann Jeter, 47, of Spartanburg was charged with 2 counts of distribution of heroin. Ryan Dwight Ross, 32, of Inman was charged with 3 counts of distribution of heroin, trafficking heroin and trafficking heroin 3rd and subsequent offense Claude Henry Simpson, 62, of Spartanburg was charged with possession of Possession of Suboxone, PWID Heroin with ½ Mile of a School Sharon Louise Streicher, 46, of Gaffney was charged with distribution of a schedule II substance and possession of oxycodone. Ted Dean Hatcher, 59, of Boiling Springs was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Sharon Louise Streicher received $5,000 bond Wednesday night.

Officials with both the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office and Spartanburg Police Department urge citizens to report any suspected narcotic activity in their neighborhoods.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Deputies: Upstate woman who killed children wanted to create 'everlasting consequences' for husband

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.