Rescued orphan from Ghana stands for first time after Shriners Hospital surgery

An orphan from Ghana being treated at the Shriners Hospital in Greenville was able to stand up for the first time in his life following surgery and intense physical therapy, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Trana Pittam said the child’s name in Saviour.

Before being treated at Shriner’s Hospital, Pittam said Saviour was rescued by Sister Stan, a nun who works to save children who at “ritually killed” due to disabilities or birth defects.

Sister Stan’s website, Sister Stan’s Children, says a commonly held belief is that twins and children who are born with any physical deformity or disability are “spirit children” and bad omens for the child’s family and community.

Sister Stan’s Children posted photos from Saviour’s recovery progress on Facebook:

MORE NEWS: Upstate pilot, film director team up to create film series benefiting youth in aviation

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.