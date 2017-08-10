Dozens of Upstate restaurants offering discounted multi-course m - FOX Carolina 21

Dozens of Upstate restaurants offering discounted multi-course meals during Restaurant Week


Courtesy: Restaurant Week Greenville Courtesy: Restaurant Week Greenville
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Restaurant Week is back in the Upstate, starting Thursday.

Dozens of Upstate restaurants are offering special multi-course menus for the culinary celebration.

Restaurant week typically takes place in the winter months but the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association said a summertime offering was being offered from August 10 – 20 due to Restaurant Week’s popularity.

Click here to see a list of participating restaurants and their special menu offerings.

Restaurant Week Greenville will return again in January 2018.



