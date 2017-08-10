'Great Carolina Fried Chicken Map' guides hungry travelers to hundreds of famous eateries

If you love fried chicken and road trips through the Carolinas, you might want to get one of these maps.

Edia Maps has created The Great Carolina Fried Chicken Map.

The map lists 319 eateries from both South and North Carolina specializing in fried chicken, ranging from take-out stands to linen-tableclothed sit-down restaurants, and from gas stations to church dining rooms, according to Amanda Fisher, Creative Director and Co-Founder of Edia.

Charlotte based Edia Maps creates “niche maps that turn the everyday into an adventure," per the company’s website.

The Great Fried Chicken Map costs $10 and is available here.

Other Edia Maps include The Great NC BBQ Map and The Great NC Beer Map.

