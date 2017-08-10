'Great Carolina Fried Chicken Map' guides hungry travelers to hu - FOX Carolina 21

'Great Carolina Fried Chicken Map' guides hungry travelers to hundreds of famous eateries

Posted: Updated:
The Great Carolina Fried Chicken Map (Source: Edia) The Great Carolina Fried Chicken Map (Source: Edia)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

If you love fried chicken and road trips through the Carolinas, you might want to get one of these maps.

Edia Maps has created The Great Carolina Fried Chicken Map.

The map lists 319 eateries from both South and North Carolina specializing in fried chicken, ranging from take-out stands to linen-tableclothed sit-down restaurants, and from gas stations to church dining rooms, according to Amanda Fisher, Creative Director and Co-Founder of Edia.

Charlotte based Edia Maps creates “niche maps that turn the everyday into an adventure," per the company’s website.

The Great Fried Chicken Map costs $10 and is available here.

Other Edia Maps include The Great NC BBQ Map and The Great NC Beer Map.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.