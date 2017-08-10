Commemorative Coke bottles celebrating Clemson's national champi - FOX Carolina 21

Commemorative Coke bottles celebrating Clemson's national championship win headed to stores

Coca-Cola said limited edition bottles celebrating the Clemson Tigers national championship victory are heading to stores in the Upstate.

The Tigers football team defeated Alabama to become national champs in January.

Coca-Cola said on Thursday that six packs of commemorative bottles should be arriving in stores during the week of August 14.

The Tigers 2017 football season will open with Clemson hosting Kent on September 2.

