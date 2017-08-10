Investigators seek information in moped death investigation - FOX Carolina 21

Investigators seek information in moped death investigation

Posted: Updated:
James Searcy with family (Photo provided) James Searcy with family (Photo provided)
Memorial set up for James Searcy (Aug. 10, 2017/FOX Carolina) Memorial set up for James Searcy (Aug. 10, 2017/FOX Carolina)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Spartanburg police said investigators are asking for information from the public about a crash that killed a moped rider.

Police said James Searcy was killed in the crash on July 31 around 9:16 p.m. on WO Ezell Boulevard at Arrowood Court.

Investigators said they are seeking information regarding a yellow truck to complete their investigation.

Searcy's daughters provided a photo that they said is the last one taken of him before the accident. They put a cross on the side of the road near where the incident happened.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the incident to call Officer Walter at 864-596-2852.

