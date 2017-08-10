6 sheriff's deputies disciplined for having sex on duty

Six employees of a sheriff's office in South Carolina have been disciplined for engaging in sexual conduct while on duty dating back to 2003.

News outlets report York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said in a news release Wednesday that an anonymous complaint in late July triggered the investigation. Tolson says he fired Sgt. Jennifer Forsythe and Deputy Daniel Hamrick after they admitted to sexual encounters on duty between 2012 and 2017.

Sgt. Wayne Richardson, Sgt. Buddy Brown and Capt. Carson Neely were suspended without pay for two weeks, and Lt. Brian Boling was demoted, all for sexual encounters with Forsythe.

Tolson says he factored in the time period, position and rank of officers when determining discipline, with the "harshest discipline" for those violating policy since he became sheriff in January.

