Troopers: Hwy 49 blocked after crash in Union Co., detour in place

Posted: Updated:
UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said Highway 49 was blocked in Union County after a crash Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 8:17 a.m. near the intersection on Benacre Farms Road.

Troopers said a detour is in place but the details of that detour have not been released.

Follow instructions of first responders near the area and avoid Highway 49 in that area if possible.

